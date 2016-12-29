Convicted killer climbs 2 fences at state prison

John Delling (Photo: IDOC)

BOISE - A convicted murderer climbed over two fences at the Idaho State Correctional Institution Wednesday morning.

Correction officials say John Delling climbed over two 6-foot management fences that help control movement of inmates within the facility.

Delling did not breach the perimeter of the facility. It is protected by two more 12-foot high fences and razor wire.

An officer spotted Delling standing next to the interior fence and notified staff.

He has been moved to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

