Community tips lead to arrest of Twin Falls man

Clarence Meek

TWIN FALLS - Police say they arrested the man accused of robbing a Dairy Queen in Twin Falls.

Clarence Meek, 55, was arrested yesterday in connection to a robbery at the fast food restaurant on Dec. 18.

Meek was also arrested for another reason.

Police say they also linked him to the attempted burglary of the Phillips 66 gas station in Twin Falls on Christmas Day.

Twin Falls Police say they were able to arrest Meek after tips from the community developed into credible leads.

He was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail on robbery charges.

