Columbia High student indicted on attempted murder charge

Columbia High School in Nampa (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

NAMPA -- A Columbia High School student has been indicted on two felony charges after a Canyon County Grand Jury found enough evidence to charge the 17-year-old.

Wyatt Weist was indicted for attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon on January 3, nearly a month after a physical altercation with his girlfriend in Columbia High School parking lot.

According to court documents, Weist used a knife to slash his girlfriend before another student stepped in and stopped the attack.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

