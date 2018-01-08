Columbia High student indicted on attempted murder charge

NAMPA -- A Columbia High School student has been indicted on two felony charges after a Canyon County Grand Jury found enough evidence to charge the 17-year-old.
Wyatt Weist was indicted for attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon on January 3, nearly a month after a physical altercation with his girlfriend in Columbia High School parking lot.
According to court documents, Weist used a knife to slash his girlfriend before another student stepped in and stopped the attack.
The 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.
