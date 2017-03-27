Cockfighting ring busted in Gooding County

When deputies arrived at this dairy farm they found more than 100 people inside a shed watching a cockfight. (Photo: KTVB)

A cockfighting ring in Gooding County has been busted.

It happened over the weekend, and the sheriff tells us more than 100 people from around the state were involved.

It all started with a noise complaint Saturday night just north of Gooding on a dairy farm.

When deputies arrived they saw dozens of cars parked around a shop. When they went inside Sheriff Shaun Gough tells us there was an active fight going on.

Two chickens were in a large ring, with upwards of 120 people watching. The sheriff says there was gambling, drugs and guns.

He says it was an intense situation for the two deputies first on scene to handle.

"A couple people took off running but they were able to secure the doors and keep everyone else in there,” said Gough. "These people are often armed, often involved in many other types of crimes and gang activity, so they're dangerous situations to deal with."





Those who were involved are facing misdemeanor charges.

The organizer, whose name hasn't been released, is facing a felony.

Eighty roosters were taken to the Gooding fairgrounds where the Idaho Humane Society euthanized the birds.

Idaho Humane Society CEO and veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, says adoption is not a good option.

"Roosters are illegal to own in the city limits of, I believe, every town in Idaho," he said. "Additionally, these birds are exposed to things like testosterone, meth, adrenaline, antibiotics pumped into the birds to get them ready for fighting."

The last cockfighting ring bust that happened in Gooding County was in 2008. Twenty roosters were euthanized at that time.

Roosters are known to get in fights in natural surroundings, but cockfighting rings are anything but natural. Rosenthal tells us it's sick and cruel. And even though it's illegal in Idaho, it still goes on.

© 2017 KTVB-TV