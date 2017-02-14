Child enticement suspect arrested at Boise bus terminal

Mark Timperley (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - An Indianapolis man accused of traveling to Idaho to meet a 14-year-old girl was arrested at the Boise Greyhound bus terminal Monday night, Nampa Police said.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Mark Timperley began an online relationship with a 14-year-old Nampa girl in December. Timperley requested and received inappropriate images of the girl and traveled to Idaho to be with her, police said.

Nampa Police detectives were alerted to the situation by a school resource officer, and worked with Boise Police to apprehend Timperley when he arrived in Boise.

"Timperley was very surprised to meet us at the terminal," Detective Troy Hale said in a statement. "We were clearly not who he was expecting."

Timperley was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of enticing a child through the internet or other communication device.

If convicted on the charge, he could face up 15 years in prison.

