Car belonging to triple homicide 'person of interest' found in Wyoming

Gerald Bullinger (Photo: CCSO)

MORAN, Wyoming -- The car belonging to a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide at a Caldwell home has been found at a remote campground in Wyoming.

Authorities said Monday that Gerald "Mike" Bullinger's white 2007 Ford Focus was found Wednesday in the the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the border with the Grand Teton National Park. The area is northwest of Moran, Wyoming.

Caldwell Police say evidence suggests the Ford Focus had been at the campground about three weeks before law enforcement found it. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, US Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Teton County Emergency Management, and FBI are currently searching the area for Bullinger.

Bullinger, 60, has been the subject of a nationwide manhunt for nearly a month, after the bodies of two women and a teenage girl were found hidden in a shed at his house on KCID Road in Caldwell. All three had been shot to death.

One of the victims has been identified as 56-year-old Cheryl Bullinger, the wanted man's wife. The other two have not yet been identified, but friends and family say it is likely they are 48-year-old Nadja Medley and her 14-year-old daughter Peyton.

Nadja Medley and Bullinger had been dating for more than two years, friends say, and Medley and her daughter had moved in with Bullinger at the KCID Road home not long before the bodies were discovered.

It's not clear whether Bullinger's wife and girlfriend knew about each other. The Canyon County Coroner's Office said Monday they are still waiting on the results of DNA tests to identify the final two victims.

The Ford Focus is currently being processed for evidence. Police have not said what they found inside the car, or whether Bullinger is believed to still be in Wyoming.

Bullinger should be considered "armed and dangerous," police say, and anyone who spots him is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

© 2017 KTVB-TV