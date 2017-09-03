Canyon County considering death penalty agreement

Canyon County Courthouse (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL - Officials with the Canyon County Public Defender's office say they are considering a possible agreement with a nearby county to handle their legal defenses in death penalty cases.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that Canyon County currently doesn't have anyone in their public defense office certified to be a lead attorney in a death penalty trial.

Public Defender Krista Howard told Canyon County commissioners Thursday she wants to pursue an agreement with Ada County Public Defender's office. This would allow Ada County to take over Canyon County's death penalty cases if the defendant requires a public defender.

Death penalty cases are rare in Canyon County, but Howard says it's not impossible more could arise in the near future. Currently, Canyon County only has one death penalty and the defendant is being represented by a private attorney.

Canyon County commissioners told Howard they would consider an agreement.

