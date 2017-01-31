Caldwell woman pleads guilty in near-starvation of baby girl

Tiffany Knapp (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell woman whose infant daughter was discovered suffering from extreme malnutrition has pleaded guilty to a felony for neglecting to feed the girl.

Tiffany Knapp, 21, admitted to injury to a child in court Monday afternoon. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The investigation began in March after Child Protective Services and Caldwell police officers were called out to Knapp's home on a tip that her eight-month-old baby was "severely malnourished and underweight," according to court documents.

Medical personnel who examined the baby at the West Valley emergency room say she weighed only 11 pounds - well below average for a child that age - and would likely have died from starvation and malnutrition within days if she had not received medical attention.

Police say the baby had been fed only Kool-Aid and diluted milk. Although the girl had been prescribed a special formula designed to help infants put on weight, Knapp told officers she never filled the prescription.

The baby was immediately taken into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and placed in foster care, where she put on more than four pounds over the next 20 days, according to police.

A warrant for Knapp's arrest was issued months later, and she was taken into custody in September. Sentencing is set for April 3.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected in the Treasure Valley, call the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's abuse hotline 208-334-KIDS (5437.)

