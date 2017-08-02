Caldwell police seek suspect in attempted armed robbery

Sketch of suspect in attempted armed robbery in Caldwell. (Photo: Caldwell police)

CALDWELL - Police are seeking the suspect in the attempted armed robbery of a business on Wednesday.

At around 12:43 p.m., police responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at a business in the 200 block of 21st Avenue.

Witnesses said a white male came through the front door and demanded cash. He displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot a worker if he didn't get money.

However, the suspect fled through the front doors before he got any cash and ran east.

Police conducted an extensive area search, but they couldn't find the suspect.

He's described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and a bandana on his head. The bandana was white or cream colored, with blue designs.

A sketch of the suspect was released Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caldwell police at 208-455-3115 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

