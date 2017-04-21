Caldwell police seek stalking suspect, victim believed to be in danger

Tobius Shane Burton (Photo: Caldwell police)

CALDWELL - Caldwell police are seeking a fugitive accused of stalking a former girlfriend.

An arrest warrant for second-degree stalking was issued Thursday for 37-year-old Tobius Shane Burton of Caldwell.

Police believe the victim is in danger because of threats of physical violence they said Burton has made to her and her family.





A Nissan Pathfinder similar to the one Tobius Shane Burton is believed to be driving. (Photo: Caldwell police)

Burton is believed to be driving a red 1990 Nissan Pathfinder with Idaho plate 2CMU525.

Police are asking fro help to find Burton, who is believed to have violent tendencies.

If you see him, or you know where he is, you're asked to call 911 or Caldwell police at 454-7531.

