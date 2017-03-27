Caldwell man gets 40 years in prison for child porn

Jason Travis Simon (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDELL - A Caldwell man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for manufacturing child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor.

A judge sentenced 38-year-old Jason T. Simon on nine felony charges Monday.

Simon and Sarah Joy Dunn sparked an Amber Alert in summer of 2016 for leaving the state with three young children.

Investigators say the couple fled with the kids after learning that Caldwell police were investigating Simon for creating child pornography.

PREVIOUS: Caldwell couple accused in Amber Alert case back in Canyon County

The Caldwell Police Department revealed he was in possession of multiple images of child porn, including several photos and videos showing an 8-year-old girl that were manufactured by Simon.

Police say he coerced the girl into cooperating.

Simon is facing a combined 40 years in prison for all the charges.

The judge also ordered Simon to register as a sex offender, submit a DNA sample to the Idaho Database, and have no contact with the victim or her family.

© 2017 KTVB-TV