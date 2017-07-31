Caldwell man arrested for hitting bartender in the face with glass

Abdon Saenz (Photo: Canyon Co. Jail)

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell man is behind bars after police say he sent a bartender to the hospital in an attack last week.

The assault happened at 12:37 a.m. July 23 at Vern's Tavern on 7th Avenue in Caldwell.

According to police, 33-year-old Abdon Saenz hit a bartender at the tavern in the face with a beer glass after he was told to bring the glass back to the bar.

Officers arrived to find the bartender sitting outside the business on the ground, bleeding from the face. Saenz had already left the area, according to officers.

The bartender was taken to the hospital for treatment, and has since been released.

Investigators watched surveillance video from the bar and talked to multiple witnesses before identifying Saenz as the suspect.

Detectives with Caldwell Police tracked him down Thursday, with help from Saenz' parole officer. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and a parole violation.

Court records show that Saenz was on parole for a 2004 aggravated battery when the attack happened. He is due in court Aug. 9.

© 2017 KTVB-TV