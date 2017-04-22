Caldwell man accused of stalking turns self in, posts bail

Tobius Shane Burton (Photo: Caldwell police)

CALDWELL - A man wanted on a warrant for second-degree stalking has turned himself in and is of "no further interest," Caldwell Police Dept. said Saturday.

The warrant was issued Thursday for Tobius Shane Burton, 37, of Caldwell. He was accused of stalking a former girlfriend.

As Burton has not been convicted in a court, he is presumed not guilty under the law at this time.

