BYU-Idaho student charged with video voyeurism

KTVB 4:36 PM. MST January 24, 2017

REXBURG - A Utah man and student at BYU-Idaho has been accused of placing a small camera in the bathroom of a Rexburg apartment where six female students live.

Devan MacCabe, 23, was booked into the Madison County Jail on a felony charge of video voyeurism on Friday.

Rexburg police say a small camera was found hidden inside a towel hook mounted in the bathroom.

"I'm kind of shocked really because the standards here at school are held at a pretty high a standard, and just to hear that kind of thing is kind of disappointing," said BYU-Idaho freshman Nicholas King.

Police say the suspect lives in the same apartment complex as the women and was acquainted with them.

