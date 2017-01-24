BYU-Idaho student charged with video voyeurism

REXBURG - A Utah man and student at BYU-Idaho has been accused of placing a small camera in the bathroom of a Rexburg apartment where six female students live.
Devan MacCabe, 23, was booked into the Madison County Jail on a felony charge of video voyeurism on Friday.
Rexburg police say a small camera was found hidden inside a towel hook mounted in the bathroom.
"I'm kind of shocked really because the standards here at school are held at a pretty high a standard, and just to hear that kind of thing is kind of disappointing," said BYU-Idaho freshman Nicholas King.
Police say the suspect lives in the same apartment complex as the women and was acquainted with them.
