Burglary suspect search prompts school lockdown in Nampa

NAMPA - The search for a burglary suspect prompted a school to be locked down Thursday afternoon, Nampa police said.

Officers responded to a report of a possible residential burglary in progress at around 12:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Aberdeen Avenue.

Someone reported that they saw a a male knock on the door of a home several times and jump over the fence into the backyard when nobody answered. The suspect then broke into the home, police said.

Before officers arrived, the suspect left the home and got into a white 2017 Mercedes.

A Nampa officer saw the Mercedes leaving the area, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.

The suspect's vehicle was found a short time later in the 800 block of West Oakmont Avenue.

Because of the incident's proximity to Iowa Elementary School, police requested that the school be placed on precautionary lockdown. Police responded to the school immediately, and they stayed there during the lockdown.

A nearby daycare also was told of the situation.

After a short search, the suspect - a 15-year-old Nampa resident - was found hiding in the backyard of a home.

He was charged with residential burglary, eluding, obstruct and delay and failing to purchase a driver's license and was taken to the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the teen is the only person suspected of being involved in the incident.

