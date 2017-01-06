Bundy lawyer pleads not guilty to scuffle-related charges

Marcus Mumford was released from custody Thursday evening.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The attorney for Ammon Bundy has pleaded not guilty to accusations stemming from his post-trial scuffle with federal marshals last fall.

A team of officers wrestled Marcus Mumford to the ground shortly after jurors found his client not guilty on charges related to the armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon.

Though he won his case, Mumford argued with U.S. District Judge Anna Brown because she would not release Bundy from custody. The judge said she couldn't because he still faces charges in Nevada.

The marshals surrounded the agitated lawyer before sending him to the carpet. They pressed a stun gun against his body as he writhed and screamed.

Mumford was charged with two misdemeanors for failing to comply with federal officers and impeding them.

Mumford did not speak Friday. His attorney entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

