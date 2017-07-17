BPD: Woman arrested after screaming at passerby, walking in traffic

Teri Lee French (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise woman is behind bars after police say she began acting erratically outside a business, then assaulted an officer.

Officers were called out to Mitchell Street and Cory Lane just before 11 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check.

Employees at a business in the area told police 46-year-old Teri Lee French was outside the business, acting strangely and yelling at people in a threatening way.

The employees said they had asked French to leave, but she refused.

Before the officers could get to the scene, dispatchers received more reports that the woman had stepped into traffic on Mitchell Street and was walking northbound in the road, forcing cars to stop.

Officers found French, but when they got out of their patrol car to speak to her, the suspect started screaming and tried to grab one of the officers, police say. After a brief struggle, French was taken into custody.

One of the officers suffered a minor injury, but did not need to go to the hospital.

French was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of assault or battery on an officer and a misdemeanor charge for resisting and obstructing.

She is due to appear in court Monday afternoon.

