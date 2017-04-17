BPD searching for man accused of ramming officer's car

Javier V. Tapia (Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE -- Boise Police investigators are searching for a man they say made his getaway after intentionally crashing his vehicle into an undercover police officer's car.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is assisting in the manhunt for 25-year-old Javier V. Tapia of Boise.

Police say Tapia has been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges following a joint investigation by the DEA and Boise Police.

When officers attempted to arrest him near Fairview Avenue and Fry Street Wednesday, Tapia rammed his vehicle into an undercover police car and drove away, according to the department. His vehicle was later found abandoned.

Police say Tapia may be armed and dangerous. He is expected to face aggravated assault charges in connection to the crash.

The suspect is described as about 5’9” tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may have facial hair, police say.

Anyone who spots Tapia or knows where he is is urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

