BPD searching for Jack in the Box robbery suspect

BOISE -- Officers are searching for an armed robber police say targeted a fast food restaurant in Boise Sunday night.

The robbery happened at the Jack in the Box at 7040 West State Street at about 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man demanded money, then ran away after the robbery. No one was injured.

Investigators have not released what type of weapon the man had. The incident is the latest in a string of recent armed robberies around the Treasure Valley, but police have not said whether Sunday's crime is connected to previous cases.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man about 5'10", wearing black sunglasses with a gold rim and a black and gray zip-up hoodie.

Boise Police released two surveillance photos of the man they are looking for. Anyone who recognizes him or has any information about the robbery is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

