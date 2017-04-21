BPD: Man fired shots into air in downtown Boise

Shooting at Roddy's (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

BOISE -- Boise Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in downtown Boise early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in a parking lot at 6th and Grove streets just after 2 a.m.

According to police, a man fired several shots from a handgun before getting into the passenger seat of an SUV, which drove away. No one was hit by any of the bullets.

Multiple people witnessed the shooting, according to police, and several shell casings were found on the ground.

The suspect is described s a black man wearing dark-colored clothing. The SUV he got into may have had two or three other black males inside, police say.

Officers searched the area, but could not find the shooter. He remains on the loose.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

