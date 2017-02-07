BPD: Man drove into traffic, across fields in bid to escape officers

Jonathon Daniel Rojas (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE -- A Caldwell man is behind bars after police say he led them on a late-night police chase in Boise.

The pursuit started at 11:53 p.m. Monday after a Garden City officer attempted to stop a pickup driven by 32-year-old Jonathon Daniel Rojas near 23rd Street and Main Street.

Instead of pulling over, police say, Rojas took off. Garden City officers alerted Boise Police about the fleeing driver.

Police say Rojas turned west onto State Street and drove straight at a Boise Police car in the center turn lane. The suspect narrowly missed colliding with the patrol car, according to the department, and continued west on State Street, driving into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road.

As Boise Police pursued the pickup, trying to catch up to the driver, the vehicle crashed through a chain link fence at the end of Riviera Drive. Police say Rojas kept going, driving through fields behind the fence before crashing through another gate.

The suspect then got on Whitewater Boulevard headed southbound, police say. At that point, an officer used a PIT manuever to ram the fleeing pickup, bringing it to a stop.

Rojas jumped out and ran away, according to Boise Police. Officers found him in the backyard of a home near 30th and Moore streets. According to reports, he had been trying to get into the home before he was taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, eluding, resisting and obstructing, and driving without privledges. Rojas is also listed by the Idaho Department of Correction as as a fugitive in a 2014 domestic violence case.

He is due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

