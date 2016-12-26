Trash

BOISE -- Boise Police are urging residents to be cautious as they clean up the detritus of the holiday season.

The department issued a safety warning Monday reminding people not to pile up empty boxes from their Christmas gifts at the trash.

Would-be burglars who see boxes for laptops, game systems or other expensive items may target your home in a break-in, police say. The empty boxes serve as an advertisement of what valuables you have in your house.

Instead, residents are encouraged to cut up or break boxes so they fit inside trash or recycling containers. Putting out trash in the morning instead of leaving it overnight may also help deter thieves, police say.

Copyright 2016 KTVB