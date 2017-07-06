Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Fruitland bank

FRUITLAND - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into a Fruitland bank Thursday morning.
The call to D.L. Evans Bank came in about 10:30 a.m.
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff tells KTVB that the call was a recorded message threatening that a bomb was going to be delivered to the bank in 10 minutes.
Huff said the bank was quickly evacuated, but employees and customers were allowed inside a short time later. Officers stayed on scene as a precaution to monitor the bank.
The phone call originated in North Idaho, Huff said.
Investigators are following some leads in the case.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs