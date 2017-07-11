Boise SUV theft suspects identified

Joe Calhoun and Cambria Thompson (Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE -- Police have identified a man and woman suspected of stealing an SUV from a Boise business last week.

Investigators are still working to find the pair, as well as the stolen SUV.

The suspects, captured on surveillance camera, were identified as Joe Calhoun and Cambria Thompson. Thompson and Calhoun have no permanent address, police say.

According to Boise Police, Thompson and Calhoun stole the SUV from a store near Curtis Road and Fairview Avenue around noon July 5.

Calhoun is accused of swiping the keys to the vehicle from a shelf near the cash register before taking it from the lot. The SUV, a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra, is believed to still be in the suspects' possession.

Calhoun is described as a white man, standing about 6'0" with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms, and may have facial hair.

Thompson is white and 5'5", with long dark hair and tattoos on her upper back and upper chest.

Anyone who sees either suspect or the stolen SUV is urged to call call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

© 2017 KTVB-TV