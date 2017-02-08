Kameron Miles (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise State linebacker is in the Ada County Jail after he was arrested overnight.

Kameron Dante Miles, 22, is charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. He was booked into the jail at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday.

Boise Police say officers were originally called out on a report of possible road rage at Broadway Avenue and Front Street at 1:44 a.m. As officers were heading to the scene, police say, they received more information that the incident was a domestic fight that happened earlier in the evening at a house near Pennsylvania Street and Amy Avenue.

Investigators say they spoke to the female victim and developed evidence that a verbal argument between the victim and Miles had escalated and turned violent. Police say Miles "physically battered" the woman, but did not release details about her injuries.

After the attack, the woman drove away from the house and met officers near Broadway and Front, police say. Miles, who had left in a different car, was found and arrested a short time later.

Miles, who is from Mesquite, Texas, went to Texas A&M his freshman year. He transferred to Butler Community College in 2014 before signing a letter of intent to play at Boise State in 2015.

In his first year on campus, Miles appeared in 12 games and made six starts as a redshirt sophomore. He recorded 25 tackles and three pass breakups.

This last season, his playing time and production dipped. Miles did appear in 11 games, but he did not make a single start and only finished the season with 11 total tackles.

Wednesday's arrest comes just one week after Miles pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. He was arrested on that misdemeanor charge in January, and was sentenced to one day in jail.

Miles is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for an initial arraignment. KTVB has reached out to Boise State for comment.

Copyright 2016 KTVB