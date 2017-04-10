Boise police seek suspect in Subway armed robbery

Police are seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of a Boise Subway restaurant on April 7. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - Police are seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of a Boise Subway restaurant on April 7.

Police said they were called to the robbery at the restaurant in the 6800 block of West Overland Road at around 10:45 p.m.

Witnesses said a man displayed a weapon, demanded money from the clerk and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man couldn't be found after an area check and K-9 search.

The suspect is described as white and possibly in his 30s. He's thin and more than 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt with a zipper, with the hood on and tied around his face. He had a black mask on, with only his eyes exposed. He was also wearing dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers:

- Leave a web tip at 343COPS.Com

- 2-Use the free P3 app, available on ITunes or in the Google Play Store.

- Call 208-343-COPS(2677)

You can remain anonymous and you can earn a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to a felony arrest.

