Boise police seek driver who hit pedestrian

BOISE - Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian this past weekend.

The hit-and-run happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. A vehicle's driver was northbound on Harrison Boulevard between Dewey and Dora streets and hit a male teen walking in the road.

The driver left the scene.

The teenager was treated at a hospital and released.

The vehicle was described by witnesses as a light-colored Subaru Forester-type SUV, and it likely is damaged in the front.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

