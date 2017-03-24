Boise Police searching for armed bank robber

(Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE -- Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Boise Friday afternoon.

The robber struck at Bank of the West near the intersection of Emerald Street and Maple Grove Road. It's unclear how much money he got away with.

The man, who had a weapon, is described as a Hispanic and 5'6" to 5'8". He was wearing a green hat, black hoodie, and black skinny jeans.

Police say the robber drove a black two-door car, possibly a Subaru or Civic. The car had out-of-state license plates - possibly Oregon, Washington or Utah - and a shaded license plate cover, according to the department.

Anyone with information is urged to call dispatch at 377-6790.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

