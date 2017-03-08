Boise police: One suspect believed responsible for five armed robberies

Suspect in Feb. 20 robbery of the Jacksons Food Store at 897 South Cole Road. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - After the armed robbery of a loan business on Wednesday, Boise police said they belive the suspect in that robbery is responsible for four other recent armed robberies in the area.

The latest robbery happened just after 4 p.m.at Continental Loans at 10530 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise.

The suspect was still at large Wednesday night. He's described as black and in his late teens or early 20s, and was wearing all black clothing, including a black, hooded sweatshirt. His face was partially covered in clothing.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Boise police believe the same individual is responsible for three other armed robberies at businesses in Boise and another at a Nampa business. Boise police are working with Nampa police on the investigation.

“We are investigating a fifth armed robbery with the same suspect description, we are asking anyone who recognizes the man in these surveillance pictures to please call police before this person is able to commit another dangerous crime,” said Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall.





The suspect behaved in a similar manner in each robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who has information that can help officers find the suspect and would like to remain anonymous can Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or leave a tip at 343cops.com.

