Boise Police investigating rape, death of suspect

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - Boise Police detectives are investigating a report of a rape and the death of the suspect.

Officers responded to the report of a rape at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the area of Compass Drive and Hill Road.

Police say the suspect was known to the victim, and had fled the scene before officers arrived. Police escorted the victim out of the home. She was then taken to the hospital.

Patrol officers began looking for the suspect. At about 4:15 a.m., they saw a car matching the description of the suspect’s car near North Stone Creek Way and Hill Road. Police say that when officers turned on the patrol car’s overhead lights, the suspect sped away. Additional officers were called to the area, and the suspect’s car was again spotted on North Stone Creek Way just north of Hill Road.

As officer’s approached the suspect’s car, they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers did not fire their weapons. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Boise Police Victim Witness Coordinators are assisting the rape victim.

© 2017 KTVB-TV