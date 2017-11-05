Boise police investigating after victim reports being held up at knifepoint

Boise Police (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - An investigation is underway after a man reportedly robbed a victim at knifepoint late Saturday night near Boise State.

According to investigators, the robbery happened on the east side of Broadway Avenue near the Boise River. The victim told police it happened just after 11 p.m., but didn't report it until midnight.

The suspect reportedly confronted the victim with a knife, and made away with some of the victim's belongings. The victim was not injured.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect, who is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old. He is said to be 5-foot-10-inches tall, and weighing 185 pounds. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call contact police at (208) 377-6790, Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677), or leave a tip at www.343COPS.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

© 2017 KTVB-TV