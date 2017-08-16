Boise police believe same suspect linked to 3 commercial burglaries

Boise police believe the same suspect is linked to 3 commercial burglaries. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - Police are investigating three commercial burglaries that they believe are linked to the same suspect.

Two burglaries happened in the early morning on July 25 and August 16 at a business near Cole Road and Fairview Avenue.

In those two burglaries, the male suspect broke in through the front door by smashing glass, and merchandise was taken from the stores.

The third burglary happened on August 16, also in the early morning, at a business near Cole and Ustick roads.

The suspect entered the business by breaking through a glass door, then took off with merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white, and he was wearing a sweatshirt in all the burglaries.

