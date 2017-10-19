Boise police: At least 20 windows downtown damaged in BB gun vandalism spree

Window damaged by vandals in downtown Boise. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - Police are investigating after at least 20 windows in downtown Boise were damaged Wednesday night after they were shot at by vandals with a BB gun.

Police received reports at around 9:20 p.m. of suspects randomly shooting what appeared to be a BB gun from a vehicle in the area of 1st and State streets. Later, more calls came in from the 5000 block of State Street.

Officers couldn't find the suspects, but did find damage caused by either a BB or pellet gun. It's believed that at least 10 businesses were affected, but the damage could be more widespread because there could be more victims who haven't filed reports yet.

Police believe that an unknown number of suspects were driving in a blue or dark green Ford Explorer or Chevrolet SUV with no rear plate.

Police ask anyone who believes their property was vandalized to file a police report by calling dispatch at 208-377-6790.

If you have information about whoever is responsible for the vandalism, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

Police also would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have surveillance video from Wednesday night near State Street.

