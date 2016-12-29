BOISE - A man on parole was arrested at Calvary Chapel Boise Wednesday evening after police say he brandished a gun during a family dispute at the church.

The incident happened happened just after 8 p.m. at the church on South Auto Drive.

No one was hurt, and investigators say the man did not point the gun at anyone.

Officers took 24-year-old Andrew Ray Garcia of Boise into custody without incident. Garcia is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to Idaho Department of Correction records, Garcia was released from prison 16 days before the gun incident.

He is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

