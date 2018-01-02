Boise Police: 22-year-old stole items from graves

Aspen Curtis (Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say has stolen more than 200 vases from graves across the Treasure Valley.

Aspen S. Curtis, 22, is accused of targeting three cemeteries in Boise and Canyon County.

According to police, the thefts began in late September. Employees at the cemeteries reported that vases attached to headstones at multiple gravesites had gone missing.

Investigators found evidence tying Curtis to the crime spree, police say.

The suspect is described as white, about 6-foot-tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police say he may be driving either a green 2000 GMC Jimmy or a silver 1991 Lexus 400, both with Owyhee County plates.

Curtis has been staying at multiple locations around the Treasure Valley, police say.

Anyone who sees Curtis or knows where he is should contact Ada or Canyon County dispatch, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

