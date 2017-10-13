SWAT at Motel 6 (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE -- A motel near the Boise Airport has been evacuated as police look for a wanted person inside.

The situation began at about 5 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 2323 Airport Way, and is still unfolding. Multiple officers are currently on scene, along with a SWAT team and Boise Police's armored vehicle.

The wanted person's name has not yet been released, but dispatchers say police are concerned that he or she may be armed. The motel was evacuated as a precaution.

The search is not affecting traffic, and drivers headed to the airport will not have any problem getting there, a Boise Police spokeswoman said.

