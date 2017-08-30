Boise man who says he shot 20-year-old in self-defense found guilty

BOISE - A Boise man who says he shot a 20-year-old in self-defense has been convicted of first-degree murder, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
Adam Bodenbach, 30, could spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury found him guilty of killing Ryan Banks, his friend and one-time neighbor, in the Park Village Apartments near Boise State.
Bodenbach pleaded not guilty in the Jan. 6 death of Banks. He tried to convince a jury that he shot the victim in self-defense after the younger man attempted to stab him with a knife.
MORE: Boise murder suspect says he shot 20-year-old in self-defense
Prosecutors aked jurors to reject Bodenbach's claim that he killed Banks to protect his own life.
Prosecutor Whitney Faulkner painted a picture of a defendant so bent on revenge that he carried a gun across the complex to lay in wait for his victim in sub-zero temperatures.
Bodenbach also was found guilty of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of cocaine.
Sentencing is set for November 3.
