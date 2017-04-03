Boise man shot by deputies booked into jail

Bryan Coy (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man who was shot after exchanging gunfire with Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies last week has been released from the hospital.

Bryan C. Coy, 34, was booked into the Ada County Jail around noon Sunday. He faces three felony charges of assault or battery on law enforcement, as well as a possible sentencing enhancement for use a deadly weapon in commision of a felony.

According to the sheriff's office, members of the ACSO ACTION team were serving a warrant at the house of Coy's father, 65-year-old Robert Coy, when the shooting happened March 29 in the 9900 block of West Granger.

As the deputies tried to arrest the older man on a felony charge of falsifying documents, Robert Coy resisted their attempts to take him into custody, according to the sheriff's office. It's at that point, investigators say, that Bryan Coy pulled out a pistol and started shooting.





Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect at least once. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

None of the three deputies involved were hurt. The shooting remains under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, led by Boise Police. The CITF is tasked with determining whether the deputies' actions were justified.

Bryan Coy is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison for each count of assault, while the sentencing enhancement could add a potential 15 years to the sentence.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Robert Coy was arrested on his warrant after the shooting, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 11.

