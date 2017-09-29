Boise man pleads guilty to video voyeurism

Kevin Forbes appeared in an Ada County courtroom Friday. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - Kevin Forbes, 30, pleaded guilty in an Ada County courtroom Friday to one count of video voyeurism after taking pictures up a teenage girl’s skirt in August of 2017.

“Disgusting, absolutely disgusting,” remarked Parris LaMana, the victim’s mother who was in court.

LaMana says her 15-year-old daughter was in the children's play area at the Boise Towne Square Mall when her friend noticed Forbes slide his phone underneath her skirt and take pictures.

The victim and her friend notified a security guard and called LaMana immediately.

Shortly after, Boise Police arrived and arrested Forbes after he admitted to taking the pictures.

His guilty plea comes with a recommended sentence of one-and-a-half years in prison, three-and-a-half years of probation and registering as a sex offender.

“I'm okay with it, my main concern was the registration and I can accept the rest,” says LaMana.

At the time of Forbes' arrest, he was a student at St. Luke's where he was training to be a chaplain.

“You just never know who's around the corner or who's going to fall victim to who, so always keep your eyes open,” says LaMana.

A spokeswoman for St. Luke's says Forbes no longer works for the hospital.

As for the victim, LaMana says she has had to put her daughter in therapy.

“She is young so to know that somebody violated her in a way that she never thought would happen because she has the world in her hands has strongly affected her. It's affected my youngest who is only six because she was there when it all happened,” says LaMana.

Forbes and his attorney Michael Larson were not available for a comment Friday.

Forbes sentencing is set for December 22.

© 2017 KTVB-TV