Boise man pleads guilty to starting Table Rock Fire

BOISE -- A 19-year-old who sparked the 2,600-acre Table Rock Fire last June pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Wednesday morning.

Taylor Kemp admitted to the charge of unlawful use of fireworks, telling the judge he lit the device despite being Idaho's fire season being in full swing.

"It was a Roman candle, your Honor," Kemp said.

Ada County code bans all fireworks in the Foothills and other area that constitute a "severe fire threat" between June 1 and Oct. 31.

The blaze burned one home to the ground, threatened hundreds more, and left a wide swath of the foothills scorched for months.

Kemp called KTVB just hours after the fire began, telling reporters he was a witness to the start of the blaze.

He said he had gone up to Table Rock to take photographs of a lightning storm when he saw a group of drunk teenagers setting off fireworks. One of the mortars tipped over, setting the grass on fire, he said.

Kemp said then he had called 911 and tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the flames.

"I was basically just stomping it out, trying to pull up weeds, make a barrier around it: Typical brush fire protocol," he said.

Kemp was arrested months later after admitting to investigators he had been shooting off fireworks just before midnight when the fire started. Deputies also found one of Kemp's fingerprints on the Roman candle, prosecutors say.

Both the City of Boise and the Bureau of Land Management are seeking restitution for the firefighting costs, totaling an estimated 400,000. Actual restitution costs could be much higher if Kemp is also ordered to pay the homeowner whose house was destroyed in the fire.

Judge James Cawthon set a status conference for March 20 to discuss restitution.

In the wake of the Table Rock Fire, local fire chiefs pushed lawmakers to close a loophole that allows people to buy illegal aerial fireworks in Idaho as long as they sign a promise saying they won't set them off inside the state. The bill, presented by Rep. Mat Erpelding during the 2017 Legislature, would have prohibited vendors from selling the kinds of fireworks already deemed illegal in Idaho.

Lawmakers shot it down last week, drawing the ire of fire officials including Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan and Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer

