Boise man pleads guilty in deadly shooting at stoplight

BOISE -- A Boise man who shot and killed another driver during a confrontation in traffic last year pleaded guilty Thursday.

Jacob Wall, 21, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Luis Rey Lara of Boise. The charges were reduced Thursday as part of a plea deal, with Wall ultimately admitting to involuntary manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.

The new charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in jail.

Prosecutors say the Nov. 6, 2016 shooting sprang out of a traffic dispute on Five Mile Road.

Wall told the judge he was sitting at a stoplight when Lara jumped out of his own vehicle and ran up to Wall's pickup, threatening to kill him. Lara reached through Wall's window and began to attack him, the defendant said.

Wall said he was "boxed in," and unable to get away from the other man.

"I grabbed my gun and I shot him, just to protect myself," he said.

In an arraignment after Wall's arrest, Prosecutor Jean Fisher said the first shot hit Lara in the shoulder. The injured man retreated to his vehicle and began asking passerby to call 911.

Wall, still carrying the Glock 21 handgun, got out of his pickup and followed Lara back to his vehicle, Fisher said. Lara tackled the shooter and the men fought, culminating with Wall shooting the other man several more times in the abdomen.

Lara died before paramedics and police could get to the scene. Wall was arrested, and has been held in the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Greenwood accepted Wall's guilty plea, setting the sentencing for Sept. 11.

