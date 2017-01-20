Supporters wore T-shirts with Eggers' pictures on them and neon ribbons to support Families Against Drugged Driving. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE -- Rose Eggers' grief is everywhere.

It's there in the driveway when she pulls in to see her late husband's prized truck - now covered up so it stays just as clean as he always kept it.

Her loss is in the aisles of the grocery store, where she sees the things she used to buy just for Joel. There's no reason to put them in her cart now.

"I cry when I go out to bring wood in for the woodstove, because that's what he did. I cried when I got the snow tires put on my car because he wasn't there to give me his input," Rose Eggers said. "I cry when I slide my leg over just to touch him and make sure he's there, because now he isn't."

RELATED: Boise man pleads guilty to Firebird Raceway employee's killing

Joel Eggers, 64, died April 8, 2016 after he was struck by a driver as he walked along the road near the Boise Airport. The man behind the wheel, 24-year-old Tyler Martinez, had been sending text messages and was high on heroin and methamphetamine when his car careened all the way across the road, slamming into Eggers.

Martinez was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison - the maximum sentence - with at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole. He drivers license will also be suspended for five years.

Tyler Martinez listens to members of Joel Eggers' family speak during his sentencing Friday, Jan. 20. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

Prosecutor Ben Harmer said Martinez had been awake for days, strung out on drugs, the day of the crash.

Before heading in to work, he decided to "top himself off" by injecting meth as a way to keep himself awake during his shift. After initially turning down an offer of heroin, he took that too, Harmer said.

A friend of Martinez saw the condition he was in, and offered to drive him to his job. Martinez turned him down.

Then he got behind the wheel.

MORE: Prosecutors say manslaughter suspect deleted texts as pedestrian lay dying

The collision that claimed Joel Eggers life came as Martinez was driving himself back from work: Another choice to get in the driver's seat, the prosecutor said.

Martinez alternatively told authorities that a car had swerved in front of him, causing him to lose control, that Joel Eggers had been in his lane walking straight toward his car, and that he fell asleep at the wheel.

Harmer likened the wreck and Martinez' excuses to gathering a pile of leaves in a forest during a dry Idaho August, then dropping a lit match and protesting you never meant to start a wildfire.

"I don't want the defendant to be up here saying that this was an accident or something that happened to him. It was a crash that he all but intended to cause," Harmer said. "He's no victim of this crime. He's the cause of it."

Martinez never hit his brakes, investigators determined later.

READ: Longtime Firebird Raceway employee killed in crash

"I spoke to Joel within five minutes of him being struck by Tyler," Rose Eggers said. "I was lucky enough to tell him to be careful, and I loved him. His words were, 'I'm always careful' - which he was - and I love you too. I never dreamed that would be the last words I ever got to hear him say."

Harmer said Joel Eggers was killed instantly.

His wife hopes that's true. She's is consumed by the thought of Joel Eggers lying all alone at St. Alphonsus in the hours between the crash and her family learning he'd been hit. His daughter is tortured by the guilt that the FitBit she gave him - intended to improve his health - sent him on a walk and into Martinez' path. His son is left angry, and hurt, and lonely.

Joel Eggers (Photo: Firebird Raceway)

Joel Eggers left behind a family that loved him, scores of friends and coworkers from the Firebird Raceway where the he worked as chief starter for almost three decades, and a world a little dimmer for his absence, speaker after speaker told Judge Richard Greenwood.

MORE: Driver charged in pedestrian's death

Greenwood warned the gallery that no sentence he could hand down would undo their loss. He told Martinez he hoped he could sober up and improve himself in prison, and one day realize the full impact of his actions

"I don't think you're a monster, but you've done a monstrous thing," he said.

Martinez, shackled, stood up to apologize before the sentence was handed down, saying he had struggled with addiction for years but had never intended to take a life.

"Deep down I feel really ashamed of what I've caused," he said. "I have hard nights of sleeping but I know it can never amount to the pain that everybody else feels for this man that is no longer here," he said.

The Eggers' fight is not over. His daughter, Jennifer Zavala, plans to take 200 neon green ribbons marked F.A.D.D. - Families Against Drugged Driving - to the Legislature as part of a push to raise awareness and strengthen laws about driving under the influence.

Rose Eggers said she has compassion for Martinez and his family, but is desperate for him to "get it" - to understand the future he had taken away from her.

"For over 40 years I got up with [Joel,] fixed his coffee and walked him to the truck and kissed him goodbye," she said. "He didn't die because he was sick. He went to work like every other day, but didn't get to come home."

Copyright 2016 KTVB