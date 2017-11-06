Boise man gets prison in 20-year-old's 'senseless' shooting death

(Photo: KTVB file)

BOISE -- A Boise man who shot and killed a 20-year-old after lying in wait for the victim last winter was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Adam Bodenbach, 30, will spend at least 25 years behind bars before he can become eligible for parole.

Bodenbach shot Ryan Banks, his one-time friend, in January at the Park Village Apartments where both men lived. Prosecutors say the killer was nursing a grudge from a fight earlier in the night.

Bodenbach, who was high on cocaine, had wanted to use his roommate's car to go buy more drugs, but the other man was concerned about the ice and vast accumulation of snow dumped on the roads during Boise's 2017 "snowpocalyspe."

As the argument between the defendant and his roommate escalated, Banks intervened, and the fight turned physical. Ultimately, the fight was broken up, and Banks returned to his own apartment.

But Bodenbach wasn't ready to let it go, Prosecutor Whitney Faulkner said. Instead, he frantically searched his bedroom for his nine-millimeter handgun, loaded it, and set off across the complex for Banks' residence.

Faulkner said despite the freezing temperatures, Bodenbach waited outside the victim's apartment until Banks opened his door and stepped outside to smoke a cigarette. Then he opened fire.

"This was a senseless killing of a 20-year-old young man who had just started living as an adult, who was a loved son, grandson, brother and friend," she said.

Bodenbach - who originally told police the shooting had happened inside his own apartment - claimed he had fired in self-defense after Banks lunged at him with a knife.

Jurors ultimately rejected that argument, convicting Bodenbach in August of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of cocaine.

Faulkner told the judge that the killer had showed little remorse for ending Banks' life.

"This was not self defense," she said. "The defendant was wrong: He was wrong when he shot Ryan Banks, he was wrong when he testified at trial, and he sits there, wrong today, about what self defense is and what he did."

Banks' parents urged Judge Steven Hippler to sentence Bodenbach to a long prison sentence, describing their son as a loving - if obstinate - young man just beginning to find his path in life.

"He will never have children. He will never have a family of his own. He will never even turn 21," the victim's mother, Bobette Grigsby said. "The defendant stole this from us."

Tom Trude, Banks' stepfather, said the family was still grappling with his murder. The victim's 10-year-old sister was hit particularly hard by his death, and still spends most nights crying herself to sleep, he said.

"Until this is over, there's not really a chance to mourn - too many things are up in the air," he said.

Trude added that Bodenbach's explanation that he feared for his own life when he pulled the trigger was an obvious falsehood.

"He took a loaded gun over to our son's house, and you can only do that if you are looking for trouble," he said.

But Bodenbach's lawyer, Doug Nelson, urged Hippler not to "warehouse" Bodenbach in prison.

More than a decade behind bars would likely leave the defendant both institutionalized and without any remaining family members to support him, hopelessly adrift in a world he will not be prepared to contribute to, the attorney argued.

"Something happened that night that was out of character," Nelson said. "Something happened that night that is unlikely to reoccur."

Bodenbach apologized to his victim's family before the sentence was handed down, telling them he had never intended for Banks to die.

"It is my wish that God heals your hearts and that he redeems Ryan's death and creates positivity from all this," he said. "I'm absolutely sorry for my actions from the bottom of my heart."

Bodenbach also echoed his lawyers words, begging the judge for a light and the end of the tunnel of his incarceration.

"Locking me away for a long determinate sentence will serve no real purpose," he said. "If I have a chance of parole while I'm in my early 40's, I'll still have an opportunity to contribute to society and create a life for myself, instead of becoming another institutionalized convict with no hope."

But Hippler wasn't swayed, handing down the 25-to-life sentence requested by the prosecution.

The judge described Banks death as senseless, a murder "based and fueled on emotion, drugs and the culmination of a lifetime spent in that mix, in that lifestyle that somehow made it seem OK to carry a loaded pistol across that compound, with extra bullets in his pocket and killing on his mind."

Unlike many drug addicts that pass through the court system, Bodenbach had been lucky enough to be born into a loving, stable home, Hippler said. But as he sank deeper into drug use, that wasn't enough.

The judge told Bodenbach that he knew from the defendant's reaction that he believed the sentence was too harsh. It wasn't, Hippler assured him.

"You have a choice of what to do with this," he told Bodenbach. "You have a choice - you can be angry and you can be bitter, or you can try to change who you are and what led you to these circumstances."

In addition to the prison sentence, Bodenbach was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine, a $5,000 civil penalty, and $1,589.92 in restitution.

Hippler told Banks' family that he realized that the sentence would do little to assuage their pain, but urged them not to allow themselves to be poisoned by hatred.

"I know it's too much to as of you at this point to let that go," he said. "I hope over time, you can start to let that go, because it really does tear at your soul and it does consume and slowly destroy your sense of who you are and your perspective. And I'm sure Ryan would not want that for you."

