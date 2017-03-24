Boise man facing 15 felonies in child sex case

Alex Wenger (Photo: Ada Co Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man accused of convincing underaged girls to have sex with him has been arrested after a lengthy investigation by the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Alex Wenger, 26, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Wenger's charges stem from an investigation that began in July 2015. Investigators say Wenger repeatedly convinced girls to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves, and met up with several of them for sex.

Detectives found multiple underage victims, and discovered evidence linking Wenger to the investigation. He is charged with nine charges of child sexual exploitation, two charges of enticing children through the Internet, and four charges of sexual battery on a child aged 16 or 17.

The warrant for Wenger's arrest was issued Wednesday, and he was taken into custody the next day at a home in the 2700 block of East Eastgate Drive in Boise.

He is due to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KTVB