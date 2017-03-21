Boise man charged in underage sex case

Jay Croft (Photo: Ada Co Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he had sexual contact with an underage girl.

Jay William Croft, 44, was taken into custody Monday, four days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to Boise Police, Croft had "inappropriate sexual contact" with the victim in late November or early December of last year at a West Boise home. The girl, who is younger than 16, knew Croft, investigators say.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail on three counts of lewd conduct with a child, and is due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, Croft could face up to life behind bars.



