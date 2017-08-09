Boise man charged in shooting at S.C. pawn shop

A Boise man has been charged for a shooting inside a Ladson, S.C., pawn shop. (Photo: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/Big Buck Pawn Shop)

LADSON, S.C. - A Boise man has been charged for a shooting inside a Ladson, S.C., pawn shop.

Our sister station in South Carolina - WCBD - reports that the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Gregory Franklin Westfall went in the Big Buck Pawn Shop and asked to see an AR-15 rifle.

While looking at the weapon he took out a loaded magazine that he had on his person and loaded it into the gun.

Then he started shooting into the store and at two employees. No one was injured.

A store employee returned fire and Westfall ran away.



Deputies arrested him behind the store in a wooded area. They say he still had the gun, was wearing body armor and made comments about 9/11 and that Russians were sending him messages.

Westfall is charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says his last known address was in Boise.

