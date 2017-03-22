Boise man charged in fatal Fairview Avenue crash

Austin Eugene Campbell (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - A 24-year-old Boise man has been charged in a crash on Fairview Avenue that killed another man on March 17.

Boise police arrested Austin Eugene Campbell on Wednesday afternoon, after a warrant was issued earlier in the day.

He has been charged with one count of felony vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed 25-year-old Jacob Ryan Cecil of Boise.

RELATED: Coroner identifies man killed in Fairview Avenue crash

According to the coroner's office, Cecil was riding in the back seat of a car when it wrecked at about 3 a.m. on Fairview Avenue near Bluff Street in Boise.

The car launched over a three-foot wall to land on the front lawn of a business.

Cecil was one of five people in the car. He wasn't wearing a seat belt, and he died at the scene, according to the coroner.

In the criminal complaint filed by the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Campbell is accused of driving the car while under the influence of alcohol.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail on $750,000 bond.

Campbell's arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Felony vehicular manslaughter carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

© 2017 KTVB-TV