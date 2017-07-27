Boise man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Gregory Pelton (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - A Boise man faces 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child after police say they found thousands of explicit images at his home.

Gregory A. Pelton, 31, was arrested at the home on Thursday.

According to police, a tip in March prompted the five-month investigation, and led them to Pelton's home in the area of Clover Drive and State Street.

Investigators say they found several thousand sexually explicit electronic images of children ranging in age from 2-year-olds to adolescents.

Detectives do not believe any of the photos were of local children.

Pelton has been booked into the Ada County Jail. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.

