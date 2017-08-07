Boise man arrested after shots fired at homes

Caleb Mackley (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - A Boise man has been charged with two felonies after police say he fired multiple shots in connection with a fight this past weekend.

Caleb Mackley, 19, is in the Ada County jail and is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon.

Police responded at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Lancer Avenue to a report of shots fired.

No one was injured, but officers found shell casings. It was determined that one shot was fired inside the home and more were fired outside. The shots fired outside hit the house and the home directly next door.

Police learned that there was a fight, and Mackley was identified as the suspect. He was found a short time later at his home and taken into custody.

"Boise police responded quickly to a threatening situation by securing the scene, gathering evidence and checking on the welfare of victims," Boise Police Deputy Chief Eugene Smith said. "While BPD detectives gathered information, patrol officers were able to use that information to successfully locate and arrest the suspect in a matter of hours.

"We know that the people who live in this neighborhood value safety and we are doing all we can to ensure that this suspect is held accountable."

