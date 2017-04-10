Boise man arrest after dragging officer, eluding police

Rahim Reed, 25 (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE -- Police arrested a Boise man they say took off during a traffic stop and drug an officer for several yards.

Investigators say they pulled Rahim Reed over early Friday morning on Vista Avenue. Reed sped away with the officer's arm stuck in the window and dragged him about 15 to 20 feet.

Luckily the officer only received minor injuries.

Additional officers searched the area, but they were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle.

Saturday evening officers working on an unrelated investigation saw Reed driving a white 1997 Honda Civic near Three Mile Creek Road. As officers tried to stop him in a parking lot on west Overland Road, he took off again. This time police were able to use a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. Reed was forcibly removed from the car and taken into custody.

Officers found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and what is believed to be amphetamines in the vehicle. Further investigation also showed the Honda Civic Reed was driving had been reported stolen.

Reed faces multiple charges including assault or battery upon certain personal, two counts of attempting to elude a police officer, two counts resisting or obstructing officers, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and grand theft.

